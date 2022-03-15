Millennium Management LLC Sells 354,615 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

