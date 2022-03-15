Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,445 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Redfin by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 149,708 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,447,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

