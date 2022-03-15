MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 163,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

