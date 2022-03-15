MintMe.com Coin Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $569.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.61 or 0.06560713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00268480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.40 or 0.00735568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00468047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00360431 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

