Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 12,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61.

