Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.