Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 135,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32.

