Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.