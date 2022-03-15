Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,161 shares of company stock worth $1,395,731. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

