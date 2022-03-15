Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
