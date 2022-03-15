Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

