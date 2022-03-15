Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MNTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

