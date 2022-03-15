Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MNPR stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.