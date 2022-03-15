Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

