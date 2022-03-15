Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MNTK stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
