Morgan Stanley Lowers EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target to SEK 425

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 612 to SEK 425 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.13.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

