Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.