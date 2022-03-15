Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.59% of AptarGroup worth $47,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

ATR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.11. 3,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

