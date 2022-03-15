Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 96,464 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.39% of Vontier worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,155. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.