Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.92. 52,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,484. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.