Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Motco boosted its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 110.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $229.95. 62,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,762. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

