Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $12,788,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 242,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $152.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

