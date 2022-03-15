Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

