Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.77. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 119,932 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The stock has a market cap of $708.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

