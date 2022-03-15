National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.28. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

