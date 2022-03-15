National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,044.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.77).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.52) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,123.20 ($14.61). 4,547,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £40.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,147.40 ($14.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,085.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,009.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($25,502.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,880 shares of company stock worth $2,006,534 over the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

