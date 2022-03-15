NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

