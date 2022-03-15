Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 6.3%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.20. 2,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $636.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $422,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

