Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

