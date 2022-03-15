Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $774.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

