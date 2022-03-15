Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday.

NEO opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$13.77 and a 12 month high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

