NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeoGames by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NeoGames by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeoGames by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

