NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NeoGames stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.
About NeoGames (Get Rating)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
