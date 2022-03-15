Network International (LON:NETW) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 112.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.28).

Network International stock traded up GBX 3.33 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.93 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,083,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.35. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

