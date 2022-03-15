NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewAge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NewAge by 25.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 492,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.