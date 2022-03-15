NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ NBEV remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 492,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19.
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
