Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

