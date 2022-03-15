Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 120,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 70,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

