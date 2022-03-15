Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $375.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.