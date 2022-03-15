Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23,558.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

