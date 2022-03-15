Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last three months.

COIN stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.42 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

