NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

