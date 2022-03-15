NFTLootBox Achieves Market Cap of $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

