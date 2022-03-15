Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.13

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 2607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.51.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.