NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.57.

NKE opened at $117.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

