NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $192.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

