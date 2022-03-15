Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.