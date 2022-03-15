Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokia (NOK)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.