Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 115 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.23.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

