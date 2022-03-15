NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.86 ($46.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.18) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($62.41) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.13) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.32) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.75) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €1.44 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €27.90 ($30.55). 162,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.06. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €28.12 ($30.79) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($54.05).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

