Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.54.
NPIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66.
Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northland Power (NPIFF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.