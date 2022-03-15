Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.54.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

