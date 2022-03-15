Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NOVN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,063. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

