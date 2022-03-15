Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

