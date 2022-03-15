NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

