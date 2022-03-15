NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
About NTT DATA (Get Rating)
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.