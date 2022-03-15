ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ObsEva by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

